Oral Examination Of Woyome Called Off

Related Stories The Supreme Court has called off the Oral examination of businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome by the Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame.



According to an Accra-based Kasapa FM’s reporter, the sitting judge Justice Ampah Benin is unavailable for the hearing, which was slated for today (Monday).



Mr Woyome was expected at the Supreme Court today to be interrogated on how his GHc51.2m judgement debt received from the State could be refunded.



It is unclear the next sitting date – but Kasapa FM report says “Today’s sitting has been cancelled, because the judge (Justice Ampah Benin) is on an interview panel at the Ghana School of Law concerning their admission”



“Normal sitting resumes on October 10, so I am sure it would be listed among the cases for October 10,” a source at the registrar’s office stated.



The oral examination of Mr Woyome started on July 24 and was expected to continue today October 2, following a three-month legal vacation.