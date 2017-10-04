A 50-Year Prophetess Sentenced For Fraudulent Transection Of Land

Related Stories The Winneba Magistrate Court has sentenced a 50-year old woman to a fine of 120,000.00 Ghana Cedis for fraudulent transaction of Land contrary to section 34.A of Land Amendment Act.



She, in default of the fine, is to serve six months in prison in hard labour.



Mary Adam the convict, a Prophetess, lives at Gomoa Mpota near Winneba Junction, pleaded not guilty but during the trail she was found guilty and the court sentenced her accordingly.



The court presided over by Mr. Isaac Oheneba Kufour also ordered her to refund an amount of 3000.00 Ghana Cedis to the complainant.



Narrating the fact of the case to the court, Prosecution Police Detective Inspector Peter Agbelie said the complainant in the case is a Police officer stationed at Winneba.



The prosecution said in the month of February this year, the complainant bought a parcel of land situated at Gomoa Mpota from the accused person at the cost of 4,000.00,



According to Inspector Agbelie after the complainant had paid the said money to the accused person, he demanded for documents covering the land and the accused gave him an indenture and a site plan which were not endorsed and for which he refused to accept.



The prosecution stated further that, on 10th May, 2017 the complainant visited the land and met another person who claimed the land in question belong to her sister.



The complainant reported the matter to the accused person but she did not give him any tangible excuse, hence the complainant reported the case and the accused was arrested, the prosecution said.



Inspector Agbelie said in the course of the investigations the convict refunded 1000.00 Ghana Cedis to the complainant.