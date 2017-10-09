Businessmen Ignore Court Ruling

Related Stories Three known top businessmen who are the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Mensvic Hotel, ERATA Hotel and McDan Group of Companies are alleged to have defied a court judgment to take over landed properties belonging to the Toboase family of La at East Legon, Accra.



The Toboase family of La, Accra, is by an undisputed judgement the allodia owners of parcels of lands located around Shiashie, Burma Camp, Spintex all around the airport enclave, by a government commission of enquiry known as the Alomatu Committee and a court judgment.



It would be recalled that on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 some land-guards dressed in military uniforms invaded ‘Bush Canteen,’ a popular restaurant at East Logon and pulled down structures, further threatening the lives of residents in the area.



The land-guards, according to sources, were contracted by one of the businessmen who claimed to have purchased the land from its original owners.



The land-guards on that fateful day fired sporadic gunshots to disperse the angry residents as their buildings were flattened. That situation, however, did not scare the residents as some of them managed to salvage whatever belongings they could lay their hands on.



According to some of the residents, they acquired the said lands from the traditional leaders, who are also laying claim to the stool lands.



Meanwhile, Today’s investigation has revealed a High Court Ruling delivered by Justice Anthony Oppong on February 22, 2017 between Nii Tetteh Opremreh II, Nii Adam Sorsey (Plaintiffs) vrs. Komexa limited, Lands Commission, Omari Computer Systems Ltd., Nii Tetteh Tsuru II, Ebenezer Nii Mensah Akogyeram (deceased) (Substituted by Nii Sowah Ako Odoi and Nii Mensah Nyekpee-Enehu (representatives of the Toboase family of La)—Defendants, which stated clearly that “Plaintiffs by themselves, any member of the Apaintse We family, agents, servants, workers etc., are hereby restrained from any further interference with the land.”



The court also set “aside a Judgement in Suit NO. 679/9, the land certificates upon which the Plaintiffs were claiming the said lands and ordered the Defendants to cancel and annul land certificates GA14025 dated 7th September, 1999; GA25654 dated 11th January, 2008 and GA29779 dated 12th June, 2009.”



It also emerged that the Plaintiffs in this case are grantors to the three business men, hence are still holding onto the Judgement in Suit NO. 679/9 and using that to intimidate the rightful owners of the lands at East Legon.



Police sources revealed that the three business men in their statement to the police mentioned the Plaintiffs in this case, Nii Tetteh Opremreh II and Nii Adam Sorsey as their grantors who gave them the lands but it has become clear that the two grantors have lost the right to the land and hence they have nothing to do with the lands.



Interestingly, the February 22, 2017 judgement has not been set aside by any court for that matter, making moves by the three business men to claim the lands an illegal act.



The court in that ruling awarded a cost of 5,000 Ghana Cedis to the Defendants against each Plaintiff.



When the CEO Of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, was contacted on Saturday he admitted owning landed properties within East Legon and Spintex Road.



According to him, his properties at Spintex Road specifically at Warehouse, opposite the Oak Plaza Hotel, another opposite the Bank of Ghana and one around the Action Chapel all of which fall within the Airport enclave, were granted to him by government through the Ghana Airport Company as his grantors and that the National Security was aware and protecting his interest on the land.



After admitting in the eight minutes thirty seconds interview with Today that he owns properties dotted within the airport enclave, he threatened to eject people from the said lands.