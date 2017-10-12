Man Jailed Over Illegal Ammunition And Possession Of Soldier’s Uniform

Related Stories The Juaso Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Assibey, has sentenced a farmer to two years imprisonment for illegally possessing ammunition and military uniform.



Kofi Nyame was found with the ammunition, military uniform and cap at Praaso, near Dwease in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality.



He was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the offence.



Police Detective Chief Inspector Birikorang Peasah, said Nyame was arrested on September 28.



The Konongo Divisional Command received information that the convict illegally had those item in his possession and moved to arrest him.



A search conducted in his house uncovered two ‘AA’ cartridges, military uniform and cap.



Nyame in his caution statement claimed these were given to him by his uncle, one Nana Yaw, a military officer but could not provide any contact of the said officer.