DJ In Court Over Possession Of Boiled Wee

Related Stories A Disc Jockey who was allegedly found with a quantity of boiled leaves and dried ones suspected to be cannabis sativa on Wednesday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Ramseyer Mensah Nmai aka DJ Wasty aged 33, who was arrested at Oyarifa has been charged with Possessing of Narcotic Drugs.



Nmai pleaded not guilty, but the court remanded him into Police custody to reappear on October 25. The court is presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that the complainants in the matter were Police officers stationed at Abokobi-Ayi-Mensah District Headquarters.



Chief Inspector Adu said on October 5, this year at about 06:10 hours, the Abokobi-Ayi-Mensah District Command gathered intelligence that Nmai was dealing in narcotics drugs at Oyarifa.



Based on that information, the Officers led by Superintendent of Police, Mr George Osman Karim Atia during a swoop went to Nmai’s Kiosk behind a mosque.



According to prosecution Nmai was found in possession of quantity of boiled and dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs. All the patrons at the ghetto managed to escape on seeing the Police.



Nmai who was arrested claimed ownership of the boiled and dried leaves and a mobile phone.



Prosecution said Nmai subsequently threaten that he would deal with anyone who has a hand in his arrest.