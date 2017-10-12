School Proprietor In Trouble Over Vehicle Theft

Related Stories A school proprietor was on Thursday dragged to a Kumasi Circuit Court over alleged theft of an unregistered Dodge Sprinter van, priced at GH?70,000.00.



Kusi Addai Kwateng, reportedly played a trick on the owner, succeeded in getting him to release documents of the stolen vehicle and used these to register it in his name.



He pleaded not guilty to the offence and the court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, granted him GH?80,000.00 bail.

He was ordered to make his next appearance on Tuesday, November 07.



Police Chief Inspector Timothy Amoah said the accused had expressed interest in buying the van and had settled on a price of GH?70,000.00 with the owner, Pastor Richard Opoku.



He convinced the owner to allow him to take possession of the van as he raised a loan from his bankers to pay him off within days, which he agreed.



The prosecution said about a month on, Kwateng called to inform the complainant that his bankers had asked to see the vehicle documents before granting the loan application and pleaded that he made photocopies of the original documents for him to satisfy the bank’s requirement.



Pastor Opoku readily did that and the accused used these to register the vehicle in his own name and used that as collateral to secure the bank loan.



After collecting the money, he refused to use it to pay for the vehicle and a report was subsequently made to the police.



The prosecution added that Kwateng in his caution statement admitted the offence.