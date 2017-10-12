Bulldog Case: Police, State Attorney Absent In Court

Related Stories A Senior State Attorney, who was summoned to appear before a District Court, in Accra, to explain certain issues in the case of Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog, failed to show up on Thursday.



The Court, at its last sitting, ordered that Mr Richard Gyambiby be summoned before the Court to explain certain issues to it.



The Police Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simeon Apoirsornu, also did not show up when the matter was called.



Mr Gyambiby is said to have worked on the case docket and advised that Bulldog, who is the Chief Executive Officer for Bull Haus Entertainment, be discharged.



The Police, however, stated that the advice from the AG had some codified information, which needed to be discussed by the Police Administration.



Hanson is being prosecuted for allegedly murdering Fennec Okyere, a Music Producer in May 2014.



Defence Counsel Mr Jerry Avernorgbor at today’s sitting lamented over the conduct of the Police and the State Attorney who, he said, chose to absent themselves.



According to the Counsel, their conduct did not portray respect to the Court.



Mr Avernorgbor, therefore, prayed for adjournment to enable the State to do their homework well and come back.



According to him, he believed that that the matter was being worked on.



Meanwhile, the court is said to be working on an official letter, which would be served on the Attorney General so that Mr Gyambiby would be in court at the next adjourned date to explain issues.



The matter was, subsequently, adjourned to November 15 by the Court, presided over by Mr Worlanyo Kotoku.



Though charged with conspiracy to murder and murder, the Court, has preserved the plea of Bulldog.



Bulldog has, however, been admitted to bail by the Human Rights Court, a division of the High Court.



After several years of waiting for the advice from the Attorney General; the AG recently recommended that Hanson be discharged.