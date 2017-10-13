245 Suspected Drug Peddlers, Prostitutes Arrested In Police Operation

Related Stories Two hundred and forty-five (245) suspected criminals including commercial sex workers were on Thursday arrested in a massive police operation in the Kumasi metropolis and some outlying districts.



The exercise was carried out at Pampaso, PZ, Ahodwo, Adum Railways, Columbia, Kenyase-Abirem, Asafo ‘BB’, Neoplan Station, Sokoban Wood Village, Manhyia, Ejisu, Tafo-Pankrono, Alabar, Suame, Tinker, Affordable Housing, Ejisu-Zongo, Ahwiaa and Kotoko.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Commander, told journalists that this was part of the drive to bring down crime in the region, to enable the law-abiding go about their daily activities without fear.



He said five of the suspects caught with dried leaves believed to be marijuana had been handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Unit.



He added that 35 others - all females and suspected to be engaged in commercial sex trade were being questioned by officers of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.



COP Yeboah said all those arrested would be properly screened and the criminals among them would be prosecuted.



He called for strong public support to rein in people, who had chosen to live outside the law.