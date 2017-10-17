Miner Jailed For Defiling And Impregnating JHS Student

Related Stories A Tarkwa circuit court has sentenced a 31 year-old small scale miner to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling and impregnating a fifteen year-old Junior High School student.



The convict, Martin Andoh, pleaded not guilty on the charge of defilement.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court that the victim lived with her mother at Dumasi in the Prestea Huni/Valley district.



Inspector Anaman said on May 10, this year, the convict who also lives in the same neighborhood with the victim and her mother pretended he was sick and therefore asked the victim through her mother to buy food for him.



She said when the victim went to Andoh's room for money to enable her execute the errand, he suddenly recovered from his sickness and forcibly had sexual intercourse with the victim.



After the act, Inspector Anaman said the convict warned her not to tell anyone otherwise he would make life miserable for her.



The Prosecutor said a month later, the victim fell sick and was taken to the hospital for treatment in the process she narrated her ordeal to her mother in tears.



She said the victim's mother reported the case to the police at Bogoso where a medical report form was issued for her to send the victim to the hospital for examination.



Inspector Anaman said when the victim's mother returned the medical report form to the police it indicated that she was pregnant.



She said Andoh was arrested and during interrogation he admitted the offense and was charged accordingly.