Driver Dragged To Court Over Defilement

Related Stories Domewo Kodjo, a 35 year old driver, has been put before a Circuit Court for allegedly defiling an eleven year old girl at Oyarifa. He has however pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement.



Kodjo’s counsel, Asaah Bonful prayed the court to admit his client to bail.



The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, however remanded Kodjo into Police custody to reappear on October 31.



The court is also expected to rule on bail application put in by Defence Counsel at the next sitting.



The case of Judith B. Asante, the Prosecutor, are that, the complainant is a carpenter residing at Oyarifa and the victim is a class three pupil at Oyarifa.



According to the Prosecutor Kodjo also resides within the vicinity and he is also a care taker of some lands in the area.



On September 30, this year at about 14:00 hours, Kodjo reported to the complainant about the victim’s disrespectful nature.



According to the Prosecutor, it was after the complainant had reprimanded the victim that she (victim) reported on September 25, this year, that the accused person had defiled her in an uncompleted building within the vicinity.



She said the accused defiled her when complainant and her mother had left for an all-night service at Spintex.



The Police issued the medical form to the complainant following a report made to the Police.



Prosecution said Kodjo was later arrested by the Police.