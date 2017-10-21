Police Arrest 47-Year-Old For Unlawful Possession Of Ammunitions

Related Stories The Bolgatanga District Police Command on Wednesday arrested a 47-year-old man for unlawfully possessing ammunitions at his residence.



The operation was part of efforts by the Police administration to clamp down on criminals and their activities in the Region.



The suspect, Akwasi Appiah aka Kwasi Bantama was arrested in his house at a mining village known as Obuasi at Gbane near Tongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.



The arrest was done at about 1800hours upon a tip off, during Police routine patrols in the area.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, the Bolgatanga Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent, Mr Samuel Tibil Punobyin, said when the team searched the suspect’s room, they found one Pistulet autumaque call 785 France made pistol, three-rounds of AK 47 live ammunitions, 15 rounds of 380 ACP/603 pistol and 15 pieces of 26MM/150g of nitroerg S. A ergodyn explosive materials concealed in separate polythene bags.



The suspect who had since been remanded, and to reappear before the Bolgatanga District Court on October 25, was charged with offences of possessing explosives, firearms and ammunitions without lawful authority.