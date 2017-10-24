Sales Representative Gets Five Years For Stealing

Related Stories Gabriel Kofi Honny, unemployed, was on Monday sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing GHC66,076.00 belonging to Dreamsen Ghana Limited.



Honny, who before his conviction, was a Sales Representative of Dreamsen Ghana Limited, dealers in food items, pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth over GHc174,743.00.



Handing the five year jail term, the court presided over by Mrs Marian Affoh, took into consideration how Honny readily admitted his guilt and the fact that GHc108,667.00 had been retrieved from customers out of GHc174,748.00.



The court further ordered the convict to refund the GHc66,076.00.



Mr Muniru Kasim, Defence Counsel prayed the court to deal with his client leniently by tampering justice with mercy.



According Mr Kasim, Honny was a young man who has had his first brush with the law.



He noted that his client had shown a lot of remorse, adding that, the quantum of the amount in question was with her sister, whose whereabouts is unknown.



Defence Counsel therefore prayed the court to give him the minimum sentence.



Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Adjei said the complainant was the Human Resource Manager of Dreamsen Ghana limited, a Marketing firm that deals in food items and personal care products such as chocolate drinks, candies, sanitation pad and detergents among others.



Honny, Prosecution said, was one of the employees of the company who supplies goods to the companies registered customers after they had placed orders through him.



According to prosecution, between June and September, 2016, Honny took delivery of goods in separate invoices in the name of some registered customers and gave some of the products to his sister known as Abena Honny.



Prosecution said investigations revealed that during those period stated above, Honny took delivery of goods worth GHc174,743.00 but failed to account for them.



The company however managed to retrieve goods totaling GHc108,667.00. When Honny was interrogated, he indicated that, he gave some of the goods to his sister, resident at Tema to sell but she failed to return the proceeds.



Honny however failed to lead the Police to arrest his said sister to authenticate his claim.