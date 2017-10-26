Fifteen Suspected Criminals Arrested In Central Region

Related Stories Fifteen suspected criminals have been arrested by the Regional Police Command in a swoop at various crime prone areas in the Central Region on Sunday.



The three-hour operation, which was also simultaneously conducted at Swedru, Kasoa, Cape Coast and Elmina formed part of the recently launched “Operation Hit Hard” to combat crime in the region.



Some of the suspects were arrested for illegal possession of drugs, while others were apprehended for their involvement in various crimes under investigations.



Compressed parcels and dozens of wrappings suspected to be Indian hemp, eight pairs of scissors, 10 packs of tramadol tablets, knives and mobile phones were seized from the suspects arrested in Cape Coast.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Bennin, Regional Police Commander, briefing the media, gave the names of the suspects possessing the drugs as 20-year old Emmanuel Abban and Joseph Yevuga, 25.



The others are Bashiru Abdullai,19, Alex Adjei,17, Emmanuel Anane,27,David Basayia,23, Kwasi Mensah,23,Richard Mensah,25,Andrews Jeffery,19 and Charles Aikins,29.



COP Ampah Bennin said 11 of the suspected criminals were arrested in Cape Coast while four armed robbers were also nabbed at Kasoa.



He said all the 15 were being held by the Regional Command and would be processed for court within the stipulated time frame.



The Regional Commander reiterated his outfit’s commitment to fight crime in the Region and pledged that it will leave no stone unturned to flush out criminals from the Region.



He said the Police through the “Operation Hit Hard” would continue to hunt criminals in the Region until they stop their activities, adding that, “this action will continue till Christmas and beyond and we want the armed robbers to know this region is not a haven for criminals”.



He charged residents and the public to collaborate with the Command to rid the communities of such criminals.