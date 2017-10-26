Driver's Mate Jailed 15 Years Over Robbery

Related Stories A 19 year-old driver's mate, who attacked and robbed a trader of her cash and valuables at knife point has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Juaso Circuit Court.



Kofi Yeboah pleaded guilty and asked that the court dealt leniently with him because he was forced to commit the crime by economic hardship.



Police Detective Chief Inspector Birikorang Peasah told the court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Assibey that the incident happened at Juansa on October 18.



The victim, Ms. Felecia Owusu, had closed from her shop and was on her way to the house at about 2230 hours, when the convict suddenly emerged from nowhere, drew a knife and forcibly seized a handbag she was carrying.



It contained cash of GH¢1,050.00, Nokia phone, flashlight and a pair of ladies purse cash and Yeboah fled with it.



Ms. Owusu, who took a good look at her attacker, identified him to the police and he was arrested.