Teacher Remanded in Custody for Defiling Pupil

A 19 year-old pupil teacher of Sureso Star Preparatory school in the Wassa Amenfi West district, has been remanded into prison custody by the Tarkwa circuit court for allegedly defiling a fifteen year-old girl.

The accused person, Nathaniel Kwarteng, pleaded not guilty to the offense and would re-appear before the same court on Wednesday November 1.

Police, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, told the court presided by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew that the victim is a pupil at Sureso Star preparatory school and lived with her father at Batmaso, a village near Asankrangwa in the same area with the accused.

She said on October 9 this year, Kwarteng forced the victim into his room and had sexual intercourse with her, after which he detained her there till the next day.

Inspector Anaman said the victim's father who had been searching for her daughter all night had a tip-off that the accused person had "camped” her in his room.

According to the Prosecution, the victim's father informed his neighbours and they escorted him to Kwarteng's house to find out the truth.

She said when they arrived and forced the door opened they found the accused together with the victim and she narrated her ordeal to her parents.

Inspector Anaman said on October 10 the victim's father lodged a formal complaint to the police at Asankrangwa and Kwarteng was arrested.