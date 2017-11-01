Sixty-Year Old Mason Imprison For Defilement

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday sentenced Daniel Tettey Cudjoe, a 60 year old mason to eight years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling two girls in his room at Korle Gonno in Accra.



Cudjoe aka Etekli pleaded guilty on the two counts of defilement and was subsequently convicted by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh on his own plea.



The court sentenced Cudjoe to eight years imprisonment on each count. Sentences will run concurrently. The court in sentencing Cudjoe took into considerations his plea and the five days he had already spent in custody as well as his age.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complaints in the case are a teacher and a trader respectively. Both victims are eight year old girls residing at Korle Gonno.



Prosecution said on October 9, this year, at about 0930 hours, Cudjoe lured the victims into his room. According to the Prosecutor Cudjoe forced the victims to remove their panties and applied a cream to their vagina and had sex with them in turns.



Prosecution said the victims disclosed that Cudjoe has been having sex with them for the past one year and gave them GHȼ1.00 to share. The victims confided in their teacher about their sexual ordeal.



Prosecution said a complaint was lodged with the police and a medical form was issued to them to seek for medical care. The medical report indicates that their hymen had been broken.



The prosecutor said Cudjoe in his caution statement admitted the offence.