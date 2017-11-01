Mother And Son Remanded Over Murder

Related Stories A mother and son arrested for alleged murder at Ehiamankyine, a farming community in the Fanteakwa District, have been ordered by the District Magistrate Court to be held in prison.



The pleas of Mary Mamle, 45, and Edward Atteh, 20, were not taken and would make their next appearance on November 08.



Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ankrah told the court, presided over by Mr. Benjamin Benneth Attabra, that the incident happened on October 09, at about 2100 hours.



The deceased, Senam Tetteh, an ex-lover of Mamle, was alleged to have gone to the house of the accused, entered her room and began rummaging through her traveling bags.



The woman reportedly asked why he should be doing that but the deceased was said to have ignored her.



Mamle attempted to stop him from the act and that resulted in a fierce struggle – forcing the woman to scream for help.



Atteh, who was sleeping next door, rushed to the aid the mother, ordered Tetteh out of the room but he refused and two engaged in a fight.



The deceased was said to have attempted to hit Atteh with a club but missed him.



Atteh managed to slip into him room for a cutlass and began slashing him until he dropped dead.



He fled after the crime while the mother run to inform the Dademantse, who handed her over to the police. Atteh was later arrested from his hideout.