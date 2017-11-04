Two Fined GHC9,000 Over Attack On Forest Guards

Related Stories The Nsuta Circuit Court has sentenced two farmers to a total fine of GH?9,000.00 for inflicting cutlass wounds on two forest guards in the Nyinase Forest Reserve in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality.



Osman Tawure and Solomon Wofsa would spend 36 months in prison should they fail to pay the money.



The court directed that GH?3,000.00 of the fine if paid should be given to the victims, Musa Abubakar and Karimu Ndego as compensation.



Both men were convicted after they pleaded guilty to the offence.



Police Chief Inspector Daniel Gbedzinu told the court, presided over by Ms. Lydia Osei Marfo that the incident happened on October 26, at about midday.



The pair were on routine patrol duty in the reserve, when they detected that the convicts had felled one of the trees for charcoal burning.



They attempted to stop them and this led to a struggle during, which Ndego received multiple cutlass wounds in the forehead.



Abubakar also had his middle finger slashed by Tawure as he went to the rescue of his colleague.



The convicts fled, leaving behind their cutlasses and a catapult, after the crime and police investigations led to their arrest.



Meanwhile, Tawure, who is facing a second charge of causing harm to Abubakar, pleaded not guilty to that count and has been sent to jail to make his next appearance on Thursday, November 30.