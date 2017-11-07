35-Year-Old Man Wanted For Stealing GH¢39,358 From Customers

Related Stories An Accra circuit court has issued a warrant for the arrest of one Kofi Adusei Oyeson, a thirty-five-year-old man, who has allegedly embezzled the sum of thirty-nine thousand three hundred and fifty-eight Ghana Cedis and twenty pesewas (GH¢ 39,358.28) from customers of his previous employer.



Adusei is described as dark in complexion, about 5 feet’s and six inches tall and a native of Takoradi in the Western Region.



The police suspect that Kofi Adusei Oyeson, who is currently at large, is possibly hiding around Takoradi and was last seen at Odorkor, Accra.



The police in a statement has asked the public for any form of assistance that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.



Anybody with relevant information concerning Kofi Adusei Oyeson is required to report to the Odorkor District Police, any nearby police station or contact the Police Crime Fighters (18555) on MTN or Vodafone to aid investigations.