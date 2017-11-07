Security Man In Court For Rape

Related Stories Carlos Armah, a 24 year old security man accused of raping a 19 year old lady cook at an Osu based restaurant at on Tuesday appeared before an Accra District Court.



Armah charged with rape had his plea reserved by the court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu remanded the accused into Police custody to reappear on November 21.



The facts as narrated by Detective Sergeant Simon Terkpor were that the complainant Kwasi Kuntukununku Asante, 52 years is a businessman and owner of the restaurant (name withheld).



The victim works as a Cook at the said Restaurant. Armah works as a security man with the same restaurant with oversight responsibility at the reception during the night.



Sergeant Terkpor said on October 23, this year, at around 10:30 pm, the victim was asleep on a mattress spread on the floor, near the dining hall when suddenly the accused sneaked into the place.



Prosecution said the victim was awoken by the footsteps of the accused. But Armah got hold of her and started demanding to have sex with her.



According to the prosecutor, the victim resisted and screamed for help but to no available rescue.



The victim struggled with the accused and she took a disposable spoon from the floor and used same to hit Armah’s face.



Prosecution said this irritated Armah and he assaulted the victim until she became weak and blood oozed from her mouth.



Sergeant Terkpor said Armah thereafter removed the complainant’s paints, tore same and had sex with her.



After the act, prosecution said Armah threatened to kill the victim if she revealed her ordeal to anyone and left to his duty post.



The victim them passed through the back down of the restaurant and rushed to the complainant’s house at Dzorwulu in Accra and narrated her ordeal.



The complainant accompanied the victim to the restaurant where the accused was arrested and sent to the Osu Police Station where a report was made.



The complainant was given a medical form to seek medical attention and later the case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, Accra.

Meanwhile a duplicate docket is being forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Office for advice