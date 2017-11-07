Man Charged For Stabbing Ex-Lover

Related Stories An Accra District Court on Tuesday adjourned to November 21, the case of Daniel Nunoo, 38, who stabbed his former lover, bolted leaving her to fate.



He has provisionally been charged with attempted murder.



Nunoo, who has been washing vehicles for a living, was said to have stabbed his ex-lover in the abdomen for snubbing him when he approached her at a funeral.



Nunoo whose plea was not taken has been remanded into Police custody.



Prosecuting Detective Sergeant Simeon Terkpor told the court that on October 24, this year, the complainant, Charlotte Kai Adjetey aged 29, is a Cook residing at La, Accra. The accused person also resides in the same area.



According to Sergeant Terkpor, the accused and Ms Adjetey were in a relationship and cohabitated and had a nine year old child.



The Prosecution said due to Nunoo’s constant abuse on Ms Adjetey; the complainant opted out of the relationship and the accused became peeved.



On October 8, this year, Nunoo and Ms Adjetey happened to have attended the same funeral.

Prosecution said the complainant at a point in time decided to leave the funeral grounds.

Nunoo then called her but the complainant ignored him.



Detective Sergeant Terkpor said Nunoo then grabbed Ms Adjetey and stabbed her with an implement upon which Ms Adjetey bled into unconsciousness.



He said “The accused person left the complainant to her fate, however she was rescued by two men, who rushed her to the 37 Military Hospital where she was admitted and two surgeries performed on her”.



On October 18, this year, Detective Terkpor said Nunoo was arrested.