Mason Caged For Murder

A mason, who allegedly murdered the campaign manager of Mrs. Dela Sowa, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando Constituency in the Volta Region, has been remanded into custody by an Accra Central District Court.



The suspect, Constance Kuampah, is reported to have conspired with some other suspects – who are still on the run – to murder the 56-year-old NDC youth activist, Fabian Mensah, at Kpando Sovie in April 2016.



He was hauled before the court charged with conspiracy to commit crime, to wit murder.



His plea was not taken as the prosecution prayed the court to reserve it (plea) until the next adjourned date – Friday, November 10, 2017 – to consolidate his charges with some three other suspects who are currently on bail.



The facts of the case as presented by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu are that on April 3, 2016, Fabian Mensah attended the funeral of his aunt at Kpando Sovie.



According to the prosecutor, the accused, together with other suspects at large, conspired to foment trouble at the funeral ground but could not do so due to a heavy downpour.



He said, at 2pm on the same day, the accused and others went to the house of the deceased where they met him and his wife cooking.



Detective Chief Inspector Apiorsornu told the court that the suspects rained insults on Fabian Mensah and the wife and further threatened him that he would die before the following day.



The prosecutor said that Fabian, out of fear, went with his wife to spend the night in his elder brother’s house.



He said at dawn of April 4, 2017, the accused, the other suspects and a neighbour of the deceased went to the Fabian’s elder brother’s house and started firing indiscriminately.



Detective Chief Inspector Apiorsornu stated that a bullet hit Fabian Mensah and was quickly rushed to the Anfoega hospital where he was pronounced dead a few moments on arrival.



He said an arrest warrant was issued in September 2016 and Constance Kuampah and others were arrested.