Trader jailed 7 Years For Defilement

A 23-year-old petty trader has been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for defiling a 14-year-old girl in a kiosk at Nii Boi Town, Nkobem in Accra.



Charles Frimpong defiled the girl on October 30, 2017 when he met the victim crying in front of St. Michael School.



The victim, according to the police, had already been defiled on the same day by two boys.



They lured her behind the school and had sex with her in turns and later bolted with her GH₵10 after the incident.



Frimpong promised to help the poor girl, who was crying but ended up defiling her.



He pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and was convicted on his plea by the court, presided over by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh.



Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant met the victim in front of her school crying and decided to enquire what was happening.



According to the prosecutor, the victim told the convict that two boys had sex with her at the back of the school and took her GH₵10.



Detective Chief Inspector Atimbire told the court that the convict convinced the victim that he could get the money from the said boys.



He said the convict took the victim to Lapaz and asked to her to wait for him to get food for her.



Detective Chief Inspector Atimbire said when the convict returned, he saw another man trying to forcibly to have sex with the victim and fought with the said man, resulting in an injury on the lips of the man.



He said the convict later took the victim to his place of abode and also had sex with her.



According to the prosecutor, the convict told the victim to accompany him to the Lapaz Police Station to lodge a complaint against the other man he fought.



He said upon reaching the police station, the victim narrated her ordeal to the police and the convict was arrested.



The case was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).



Detective Chief Inspector Atimbire added that the victim was examined by medical officials, and the convict, in his caution statement, admitted the offence.