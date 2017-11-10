Farmer Jailed For Assaulting Police Officer

Related Stories A Ho Circuit Court presided over by Madam Priscilla Dikro has sentenced Francis Akogo, 19, a farmer, to 12 months imprisonment for attacking a police officer with a metal hammer.



Akogo pleaded guilty and was sentenced on four counts of possessing narcotic drugs, resisting arrest, causing harm and possessing firearm without authority.



He was sentenced to six months imprisonment on two counts, 12 months on the third count and 12 months on the fourth count, to run concurrently.



Prosecuting, DSP Samuel Boateng told the court that on November 2, this year at about 1200 hrs, the Police Officer received information that Akogo was selling dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp to some youth at Hordzo, a suburb near Ho.



The prosecutor said the Police Officer quickly went to the location at Hordzo and found Akogo resting under a tree.



The court was told that, upon seeing the Police, Akogo picked a metal hammer and hit him on the forehead but he was later overpowered by the Police.



The prosecutor said dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were found in a sack with a locally manufactured gun in his room during search.