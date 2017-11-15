Driver In The Dock For Possessing Locally Made Pistol

library image Related Stories A 34-year-old driver, Patrick Agbanyo is in the dock for possessing a locally manufactured pistol without lawful authority.



When a police night patrol team spotted him at Nsawam on November 3, riding a motorbike on the Accra - Kumasi highway, they also found three rounds of live cartridges, one of which was lodged in the chamber of the pistol but all concealed in a small bag hanging around the waist of Agbanyo.



He appeared before the Accra Circuit Court Tuesday, and pleaded not guilty to the charge of possessing a firearm without lawful authority contrary to Section 192 of the Criminal Offences Act.



Prosecution said the police, who are the complainants in the case, stopped and searched Agbanyo who was riding a Haoujim motorbike with registration number M16-GT 201 on the fateful day.



The search yielded the pistol and ammunition, and he was subsequently brought to the CID Headquarters in Accra for investigation.



According to the police, Agbanyo claimed to have bought the pistol from someone at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Brong Ahafo region but could not lead the police to the alleged supplier.



The case was adjourned to Friday, November 18, 2017.