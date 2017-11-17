Pastor, 44, Arrested Over Woman’s Murder

library image Related Stories The Denu Police in the Volta Region have detained 44-year-old Pastor Felix Banfo for questioning over the murder of Evelyn Homawu, 43.



Information reaching daily guide indicates that a certain Kwablah Wohoyi , 42, of Klikkor – Agbozome reported to the Denu Police that he had received a call from his wife Evelyn Homawu, 43, from Taifa, Burkina – Accra that she was on her way to visit the pastor at Aflao.



When the Pastor Felix Banfo was contacted as to whether the woman had arrived, he failed to respond which raised suspicion that there was foul play.



This situation informed the arrest and detention of the pastor.



A few days after the arrest on 15th November, 2017, the police had information that a body had been discovered at an obscured corner at Mifetu Korpe /Viepe about 300 meters away from the pastor’s house.



The police proceeded to the scene with the complainant Kwabena Wohoyi and suspect Felix Banfo.



They discovered that the arms and legs of a female adult had been chopped off. The chest was also cut opened.



The body, which was lying in a supine position, was in an advanced stage of decomposition.



Both the complainant and the suspect identified the deceased as Evelyn Homawu.



The decomposed body has been deposited at Ketu South Municipal Hospital Aflao from where it would be transferred to the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.