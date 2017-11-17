Fake Clearing Agent Jailed

Related Stories A clearing agent has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in hard labour by the Accra Circuit Court for defrauding two traders of GH¢ 118,500, under the pretence of supplying them fish.



Peter Ankomah, was also slapped with a GH¢ 9,600 fine by the court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.



The convict, the court ordered, would serve an additional two years in jail if he failed to pay the fine.



Ankomah pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretence, but the court held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt to establish his guilt.



In 2013, Ankomah, together with one Alex Nyarko, was said to have collected the money from the two traders with a promise to supply them fish, but they failed.



Nyarko reportedly died during the cause of the trial.



In February, 2013, Ankomah and Nyarko approached the traders at the Tema Fishing Habour with a proposal that they could supply them six containers of fish.



According to the prosecutor, Superintendent F Andoh-Kwofie, the two showed the traders a carton of the fish which also contained 20 extra salmon.



“The traders became convinced. Ankomah and Nyarko collected an amount of GH¢ 71,000 and GH¢ 47, 500 from the traders and promised to deliver the fish within three days,’’ he said.



The two, however, reneged on their promise and also failed to refund the money to the traders despite their persistent demand.



Superintendent Kwofie said the traders later found out that Ankomah and Nyarko were not fish importers and, therefore, reported the matter to the police.