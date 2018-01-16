Seven Arrested And Detained Over Cops Death

Related Stories Seven suspects believed to have shot and killed two police officers at Drobonso near Kumawu in the Afram Plains have been arrested and detained by the police.



Another officer suffered serious gunshot wounds during the attack and is on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Commander, announced the arrest in a press statement, he signed in Kumasi.



The deceased – Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Prosper Asinyo, were returning from night patrol duty when they were shot dead at a road block mounted by the suspects.



COP Yeboah indicated that the seven were picked at different locations – Kwamang, Jema, Yeji, Techiman and Prang and three guns together with 17 live cartridges seized from them.



He said preliminary investigations showed that they had decided to rob and kill to avenge alleged attacks on Fulani herdsmen and their cattle by the joint military/police taskforce in Agogo.



He added that four of those being held were directly involved in the shooting and robbing of some travelers on the Drobonso-Kumawu road on January 11.



Two of the remaining three are cattle owners and financiers of the criminal group, while the other person has been selling and distributing weapons to commit crime.



COP Yeboah said there were other accomplices and that they were closing in on them.



He underlined the resolve of the police to go to every length to arrest anybody connected to the crime and bring them to justice.