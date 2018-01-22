Fake Senior Police Officer Arrested And Detained

Related Stories A man, who posed as a senior police officer and succeeded in duping unsuspecting people of various amount of money with the promise of getting them recruited into the Ghana Police Service, has been nabbed.



Jerry Lumor, 32, had convinced his victims that, he was a police officer –holding the rank of a Deputy Superintendent.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwaku Buah, the Manhyia Divisional Commander, told journalists that he was arrested based upon police intelligence.



He added that eight people had so far made formal complaints to the police.



The suspect had already confessed to investigators, taking money from the eight victims.



ACP Buah said he would be put before court to answer charges of impersonation and defrauding by false pretenses as soon as they were done with their investigations.



He invited everybody, who had fallen prey to the suspect to be bold and come forward.



He called for people eager to join the police service to go through the right process - they should not pay money to anybody.