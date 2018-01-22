Security Man In Court For Sexually Assaulting Toddler

Related Stories Moses Sarpong, a 56 year old security man who has been accused of inserting his finger into the vagina of a three year old girl at Mankrase near Dansoman on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Sarpong charged with indecent assault pleaded not guilty, and was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC10,000.00 with two sureties to reappear on February 1.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant in the matter was the victim’s mother.



The victim, her mother and Sarpong together resides at Mankrase.

ASP Boafo told the court that on January 8, this year, the victim and her mother as well as Sarpong were watching television at a drinking spot in the area when Sarpong called the victim to come and sit on his lap.



Whiles watching the television, Sarpong informed the victim’s mother that he was going to purchase Champagne to celebrate his belated birthday so he wanted the victim to accompany him.



The Prosecution said on the way to purchase the champagne, the accused took the victim to his (Sarpong’s) home where he sexually assaulted her.



When the victim arrived home, she complained to her mother that she was experiencing pains in her vagina and when the complainant quizzed her she told her mother about her ordeal.



A report was made to the Dansoman Police and the accused was arrested and a medical report form given to the victim to seek medical attention.