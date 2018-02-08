Court Remands Waiter For Robbery

Related Stories An Accra Circuit has remanded one Emmanuel Nyidewu, a waiter in Police custody for alleged robbery.



The accused person, who pleaded not guilty, would reappear on February 21.



Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court presided over Mr Aboagye Tandoh, that the complainant in the case was a sales girl.



He said on February 3, at about 2000 hours, the accused went to the complainant’s shop looking for Hollandia drink to buy but he was told the drink was not cold and he declined to buy it.



He said at about, 2130 hours of the same day when the complainant had closed the shop and was on her way home, the accused accosted her, pulled out a black toy pistol and collected her brown bag containing her assorted telecommunication cards and cash of GH¢125.00 and bolted.



The Prosecution said the complainant raised an alarm, which attracted some neighbours, who gave the accused a chase, arrested him and handed him over to the Police.