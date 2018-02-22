Trader Remanded For Sexually Molesting Two-Year-Old Girl

Related Stories Kofi Dzabah, a 22 year old trader was on Wednesday remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly sexually molesting a two-old-girl in his room at Dansoman.



Dzabah allegedly smeared pomade onto the victims’ private part before inserting his finger into her vagina.



Charged with indecent assault, Dzabah pleaded not guilty before a court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.



The accused is to reappear on February 28.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant is a trader who resides at Dansoman with the victim who is her daughter.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said on February 15, this year at about 1630 hours, the complainant and her friends were seated in front the accused’s room conversing when the complainant heard the victim shouting.



Prosecution said the complainant entered Dzabah’s room and saw the victim on the accused person’s bed with her pant slightly lowered.



According to prosecution, the complainant also saw that the victim had pomade smeared in her private part and there were some bruises in her vagina.



A report was made to the Police at Dansoman and the accused person was nabbed.