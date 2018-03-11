Police Seize Three Suspected Robbers

Related Stories Three men have been arrested and detained by the police, over a failed attempt to rob a filling station at Abinkyim, near Asante-Bekwai.



Their names were given as Boakye Ansah, a former employee of the filling station and believed to be the leader, Samuel Agyekum and Innocent Amoako, alias ‘Stonky’.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Commander, told journalists in Kumasi that the incident happened deep in the night of Thursday, March 08.



They had engaged the services of a taxi driver to carry them in his car from Anhwiankwanta to the filling station and when they got to the place Ansah changed into jacket similar to the one worn by attendants of the station.



Amoako, who had concealed a pistol in long white dress he was wearing, quickly moved into the office of the manager with one of the suspects as their other colleague waited outside.



They did not, however, meet the manager and the police, who had already received information about the planned robbery struck before they could escape in the hired taxi.



They were arrested and a search conducted on them uncovered a pistol, kitchen knives, a mask and gloves.



COP Yeboah said the three were being held in police custody together with the taxi driver to assist in their investigation.