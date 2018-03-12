Two Murder Suspects Arrested By Ashanti Police Command

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police Command have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a five year old boy at Ampabame, near Sokoban, in Kumasi.



Vikuniba Joe Zoot, 21 and Kozel Borama 25, both from Tongo, were arrested when they were about to sell the severed head of the boy, which had been concealed in a black polythene bag to a Malam at Suame zongo for rituals.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, told journalists in Kumasi that, the suspects approached Sheik Alhaji Mohammed Mzeye, a spiritualist at Suame zongo to sell human parts to him.



He said the spiritualist feigned interest and agreed to pay them GHC2,500.00



COP Yeboah said the spiritualist then informed the police, who laid ambush and arrested the suspects together with the severed head when they were about to hand it over to the spiritualist.



He said the suspects led the police to retrieve the headless body of the boy in an uncompleted building at Ampabame, near Sokoban in Kumasi.



The Regional Commander said the body was later identified to be that of Silas Kunsana a twin, whose parents had three days earlier reported his absence from home to the Suame police.



The body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy while the police continued their investigations.