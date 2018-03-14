Unemployed Remanded For Concealing “Wee” In Food

Related Stories An unemployed man who is accused of concealing five wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in food meant to be delivered to a remand prisoner at the Nungua Police Station, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Abdul Razak Mohammed, charged with possessing narcotic drug without lawful authority, pleaded guilty with explanation, saying that the dried leaves were given to him to be delivered to the remand prisoner.



The trial Judge, Mr Aboagye Tandoh after listening to Mohammed’s explanation, entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf and remanded him into Police custody to reappear on March 20.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu said on March 8, this year at about 1730 hours, Mohammed concealed the five wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in food and sent same to the Nungua Charge Office to be given to Ebenezer Odai aka AB Clinton a remand prisoner facing trial for robbery.



Chief Inspector Adu said when the food was inspected five wraps of the dried leaves were found and a sachet of a drug with inscription “Tramole”.



Prosecution said Mohammed admitted the offence and alleged that the stuff was given to her by a woman to be delivered to Odai but he failed to lead the Police to the said woman.



The exhibits have been forwarded to the Crime laboratory for analytical examination.