Trader Fined For Possessing Narcotic Drug

A trader Patience Abbey, was on Thursday convicted by an Accra Circuit Court for possessing three wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. She is to pay a fine of GH¢2,400.00 or in default serve three months.



Patience pleaded guilty to the charge on the last adjourned date and was convicted on her own plea, but sentence was deferred to March 22.



The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu were that on February 2, this year at about 1800 hours Patience came to the Accra Central Police Station Charge Office with three balls of banku and grinded pepper to be given to her brother who was on remand for a murder case.



He said Police at the Charge Office inspected the banku and found three wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and a Techno mobile phone concealed in the banku.



He said the officers then arrested Patience and detained her. On interrogation, she mentioned one Vida Nortey as the one who sent her with the food.



According to the prosecution, Patience could however not lead the Police to the said Vida house at Gbawe.