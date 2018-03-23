Pastor Remanded Over Defilement

Related Stories A 32 year old pastor who is accused of inserting his finger into the private part of a 13 year old girl and defiling her at Tabora, has been remanded into police custody by Accra Circuit Court.



David Batul, the Head Pastor of the Word is Power Salvation Ministries has been charged with indecent assault and defilement.



Batul pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku. He is to appear on April 4.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante who held the brief of Assistant Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a social worker and an uncle to the victim.



The Prosecution said the victim and her cousin resides with the complainant at Lapaz.



According to Prosecution, the victim and her cousin are members of Batul’s church which is also located at Lapaz.



Prosecution said in December last year, at about 1700 hours, the victim was sent to deliver food to Batul and he then took advantage, grabbed her, inserted his finger into her vagina, after which he had sexual intercourse with her.



Prosecution after the sexual act, prosecution said Batul warned the victim not inform anyone, however later in the month the complainant observed changes in the way the victim use to walk.



According to Prosecution, the complainant subsequently quizzed her where upon she told him what Batul did to her.



On January 3, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service where a medical form report was issued to enable the victim to seek medical attention.



When the endorsed medical report was delivered to the Police, Batul was arrested.



Prosecution said Batul however denied the offence.