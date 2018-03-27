Pupil Teacher Remanded Over Defilement

Related Stories A Pupil Teacher who is accused of giving drugs to a 14-year old girl to terminate her pregnancy after defiling her has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Simon Alonzo, who is also a journalist, has been charged with defilement.



The Court did not take Alonzo’s plea.

The Court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin–Doku has remanded Alonzo into Police custody pending further investigations into the matter.



He is to appear again on April 6.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a trader and mother of the victim, a Junior High School (JHS) one student.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said Alonzo and the complainant lived in the same house at Nmai Dzor, Accra.



According to prosecution, Alonzo usually teach the victim and assisted her with her homework. The victim also does petty house chores for the accused.



Prosecution said on February 18, this year, Alonzo lured the victim into his room and had sexual intercourse with the victim and warned her not tell anyone.



At the end of February, this year, the victim detected that she was pregnant and informed Alonzo who also warned her not to inform her parents.



On March 12, this year, prosecution said Alonzo gave cytotec drug to the victim with the intent of terminating the pregnancy.

The victim after taking the drug had complications and began to bleed for four days.



Prosecution said the complainant got wind of it and confronted the victim. The victim then disclosed that she was defiled by the accused person and she got pregnant.



Victim further stated that Alonzo gave her drugs to terminate the pregnancy.



The victim was rushed to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.