Mechanic Remanded For Possessing ‘Wee’

Related Stories A 32 year-old mechanic from Kwaku Pamfo, near Amasaman, in the Greater Accra Region, has been remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court “One” for allegedly possessing “Wee”.



Paul Kpomegbe, also known as Lion, who was arrested by the Amasaman Police for threatening to harm somebody worsened his case when 150 wraps of dried leaves, believed to be Indian hemp, and a jack knife were found in a green bag in his room.



He pleaded not guilty to the offence of possessing narcotic drug and the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, remanded him.



Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo told the court that policemen led by Chief Inspector Joseph Yaw Kumah went to the house of the suspect to arrest him for the offence of threat of harm.



Prosecutor said when the police searched the room of the suspect, they found a green bag containing dried leaves suspected to be “wee” and a jack knife.



Chief Insp Dosoo said the accused admitted committing the offence in his statement and stated that he bought the narcotic drug from an unknown person at Ayikai-Doblo to sell in his area.