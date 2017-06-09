DPSI Tema School Achievers Celebrated

Related Stories Students in respective classes of the Delhi Public School (DPS) International, Ghana, who have excelled academically in the 2016-2017 academic year, have been celebrated at an Achievers Day ceremony held in the school.



The event was attended by parents, guardians, and teachers with the rest of the students filling the auditorium to cheer up their colleague achievers who mounted the stage to receive their prizes and certificates.



In all, 79 prizes were awarded to deserving students with quite a number of them sweeping multiple awards with a student of the 10 IGCSE class, Maame Afaribea, emerging the overall best student for the year after sweeping a total of ten prizes in various subjects.



Awards were also given to students who outclassed their counterparts in the African Union Day celebration held in the school on May 25, this year.



In an interview with Mr. David Raj, Principal of DPSI Ghana, he explained how significant this awards ceremony was to the students as it aims to properly prepare them for the competitive world of work that awaits them.



He said the initial idea to hold a day like this to honour the best five students in every class was received as a way of discrediting the other students but after further convincing, it was agreed that it was the best training to give them to prepare them for life’s many challenges.



He indicated that the same strategy was adopted in grooming the students in public speaking and he had observed a tremendous improvement in of most of them whenever they are given the opportunity to mount a stage to perform any activity.



On his part, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, Dean and Director of DPSI, urged all those who did not pick any awards on the day to work hard to merit the awards in the coming years.



He congratulated each of the winners and encouraged them not to be complacent but strive to upgrade their performances in the coming years. He was grateful to the parents for taking interest in the education of their children, which, he noted, is reflecting in the children’s academic performances.