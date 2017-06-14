Omnibank Commissions Business Centre At Pentecost University College

Related Stories OmniBank has commissioned a Business Centre at the Pentecost University College. The project funded by OmniBank is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility for 2017.



The Centre is to provide easy access to information and aid in student research at the university.



Also, the Centre will offer other administrative services such as printing and photocopying of items. Fitted with state of the art equipment, the cause will go a long way to improve academic life on campus.



The project emphasizes the close relationship between OmniBank and the church of Pentecost.



OmniBank has supported Pentecost University in various areas such as mentoring, internship and employment opportunities as well as financial support for academic awards.



As an SME Bank with special focus on schools development, OmniBank has supported many schools in Ghana to expand and/or upgrade their facilities. Notable among them is the commissioning of a sports complex for the Light Academy early this year.



It is our expectation that this Centre will make an impact not only in the quality of life on campus but will also show in academic performance.