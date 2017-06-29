Prempeh College Dethrone Adisadel As 2017 NSMQ Champions

Related Stories Prempeh College has emerged the winners of the 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths (NSMQ) quiz for the fourth time.



First in 1994, then 1996, before the last in 2015.



The 22nd edition of the competition saw 135 Senior High Schools competing from the beginning.



However the grand final was keenly contested between defending champions Adisadel College, 2013 winners St. Thomas Aquinas and three time champions Prempeh College.



The first round of the final featured fundamental general questions from the field of study and ended with Prempeh College leading with 28 points to Aquinas’s 23 points and Adisadel with 13 points.



The second round of questions emphasized speed of thought and Aquinas leaped pass Prempeh College and came out in the lead with 31 points, though only 1 point separated the one time champions and the boys from Kumasi.



The ‘Problem of the Day’ on the next round, sought to separate the proverbial boys from the men, but on “Humanitarian Grounds” quiz mistress, Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann gave Adisadel and Aquinas each, a point out of the total score of 10, but Prempeh got 7 out of the total mark.



Going into the final two rounds, the contest was still up for grabs between Prempeh College and St. Thomas Aquinas.



But the contestants for Prempeh maintained their composure to close the fourth round with 53 points. Aquinas and Adisadel followed with 45 and 28 points respectively.



After a rather interesting final, the Ashanti Region-based school Prempeh College triumphed over Adisadel College, and St. Thomas Aquinas School, with 53 points to claim the bragging rights for not only current students but past students.



The defending champions Adisadel College had 31 points with the 2013 champions Aquinas closely following Prempeh with 51 points.



Prempeh College was represented by Messrs Wonder Sarfo-Ansah and Christopher Osei Badu.