My Boys Are Not Thieves - Adisco Headmaster

“Yes we managed to get the third position but we don’t need a handbag. My Santaclausian boys will never steal,” he said.



In the midst of jubilation after Prempeh College was declared winners of the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) on Thursday, someone reportedly stole the handbag of the quiz mistress, Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann.



Supporters of the winning school invaded the stage at the National Theatre in Accra to take photographs with the victorious contestants when the trophy was handed over to Prempeh College.



However, in the midst of the melee, Dr Effah Kaufmann complained of her handbag being missing.



The black bag with red stripes, Dr Kaufmann said, contained cash, a mobile phone, her car keys, house keys, ID cards and other valuables.



It was reported that minutes after the bag disappeared, efforts were made to call her mobile phone but it had been switched off.



Dr Kaufmann who is the Head of the Biomedical Engineering Department at the University of Ghana was shocked at the sudden disappearance of the bag.



Opponents of Adisadel College had taken to social media to mock them for ‘stealing’ the bag as a consolation price.



But reacting to the issue on Adom FM’s Morning Show “Dwaso Nsem” on Friday, Mr Kusi-Yeboah said his boys did not steal the bag noting that “the school does not nurture students to steal”.



“We didn’t steal quiz mistress bag. My boys won’t dare do that. In fact, we were the first to mount the stage for our prize, the second school was Aquinas and the third school was Prempeh and so how could we have taken the bag?,” he quizzed.



He continued that: “I will always defend my boys. But the serious part is that someone was audacious enough to steal the bag,” he said worriedly.



This notwithstanding, the Adisco headmaster said his school will restructure and work hard for subsequent years.



“We are okay with our third position and I know we didn’t lose but rather did our best and we believe we going to come out victorious nest year,” he added.