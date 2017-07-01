Meet Zuweira Mohammed; 'Best Female Contestant' At The 2017 NSMQ

Related Stories Meet Zuweira Baba Mohammed, one of the Senior High School students who represented Tamale Senior High School in the just ended 2017 edition of the prestigious National Science & Maths Quiz.



Her school participated in the Tuesday, June 6, 2017 preliminary contest at the R.S. Amegashie Auditorium of the University of Ghana Business School in Legon.



Unfortunately, they lost to Tepa Senior High School and couldn't make it to the next stage of the competition.



However, at the grand finale of the event, which was won by Prempeh College who battled against St. Thomas Aquinas SHS and Adisadel College, the young Zuweira was given an award for her participation.



She was the given the award for the Best Female Contestant at the competition alongside a cash prize of GHC 5,000.



After the National Science and Maths Quiz, the buzz on social media and traditional media was centered just around the winning team, but a Ghanaian blogger is seeking to change that direction.



The Tamale based blogger and entertainment enthusiast, Nash Iddi is worried that the current generation always celebrates mediocrity but turns a blind eye on things that are worth mentioning.



In a post on Facebook, he indicated that the media and social media has kept quiet about Zuweira but would have been blowing up the issue if it was a leaked tape or a ‘celebrity’ had jabbed someone on social media.



At the time of writing, the post as amassed over 16,000 reactions, 1,600 comments and 4,200 shares.





