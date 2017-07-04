Tigo To Connect ICT Lab For The 2017 National Science & Math Quiz Champions

Related Stories In what proved to be a thrilling climax to the National Science & Math Quiz, Prempeh College outsmarted rivals St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School and reigning champions Adisadel College to be crowned 2017 winners of the Quiz Competition.



They finished off with 53 points while St. Thomas Aquinas had 51 points and 31 points for Adisadel college.



As part of the award ceremony to crown the finals, Ghana’s CIMG Telecom Company of the year, Tigo, presented the winners, Daniel Osei Badu and Wonder Sarfo-Ansah with fully connected smartphones and activated them on Tigo Tribe for a year.



Making a presentation on behalf of the CEO for Tigo, the Chief Financial Officer and proud alumni of Prempeh College, Bright Owusu-Bempah, praised the finalists for keeping the nation spellbound with their excellent performance, determination and enthusiasm.



He also announced that Tigo will provide six months high speed internet connectivity for Prempeh College’s ICT Lab.



“With this provision of internet access to the students of Prempeh College, it’s our hope that they will fully utilize it to enhance their studies. Digital technology can in many ways make learning more enjoyable and interactive”, he said.



Tigo’s CFO also explained that Tigo set out to support the National and Science Math Quiz with the hope that the company’s contribution to the success of the event would go a long way towards grooming tomorrow’s engineers, doctors, teachers and future leaders.



“As a continual expression of our commitment to education and technology, we will continue to support laudable initiatives such as this – ones that will empower and inspire our youth to excel and make positive impacts on society.”