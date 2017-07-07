School Authorities Summon Twerking Kumasi Girls SHS Students

Related Stories Authorities of the Kumasi Girls Senior High School (SHS) have launched investigations into a video involving some students’ twerking while at the school’s dormitory.



According close sources, the authorities have summoned the students involved and are currently interrogating them on the matter taking into the account that fact students are barred from using mobile phones on campus.



A video has gone viral on social media of some partially naked student’s twerking in their dormitory.



The students who take turns in the sexually provocative dance that is gradually becoming a norm in Ghanaians schools, captures one of the lead dancers showing her breast and being recorded by another.



Music is being played on the background with the about five students taking turns to dance and being cheered on by their colleagues.



Twerking is a dance that one uses only the booty.



Several social media users have criticized the conduct of the students and have called on authorities to intensify their supervisory roles in order to stop recurrence of these practices in second cycle schools in the country.