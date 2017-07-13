Gov't Roll Out Plan For Implementation Of Free SHS   

Related Stories The Ministry of Education will commence implementation of free secondary education in September when the 2017/18 academic year starts.



The programme will start with first year students in all public Senior High Schools across the country.



Free secondary education would imply the absorption of all approved fees currently charged to students in public Senior High Schools, excluding PTA dues.



No school or Teacher should deny a student access to school, class or exams because of non-payment of PTA dues.



The fee items to be absorbed by Government include:



RECURRENT FEES PAYABLE EVERY TERM



Examination @ GHS 10.00

Library @ GHS 3.00

Student Representative Council (SRC) @ GHS 2.00

Entertainment @ GHS 2.00

Sports @ GHS 5.00

Culture @ GHS 3.00

Science and Maths Quiz @ GHS 5.00

Science Development @ GHS 3.00

Utilities @ GHS 10.00

ICT @ GHS 3.00

Co-curricular @ GHS 2.00

Development @ GHS 10.00

Technical drawing Materials @ GHS 10.00

Free meals (Breakfast, Lunch and Supper) for board @ GHS 459.20

Free Meal (Lunch) for Day @ GHS 112.0



FEES PAYABLE ONCE BY FIRST YEAR STUDENTS IN THE FIRST TERM ONLY



Admission @ GHS 20.00

Maintenance @ GHS 3.00

Cumulative Records @ GHS 5.00

School Uniforms @ GHS 100.00

School Cloth @ GHS 80.00

House Dress @ GHS 90.00

Physical Education (P.E) Kit @ GHS 30.00

Medical Examination @ GHS 15.00

Supplementary Readers and Literature books @ GHS 45.00

Exercise Books @ GHS 14.00

Note Books @ GHS 36.00

Technical Materials (Drawing Board and others) @ GHS 40.00



(c) FEES PAYABLE ONCE BY FINAL YEAR STUDENT ONLY



WASSCE registration fees (when 2017/18 first year cohort write WASSCE in June 2020).



PROPOSED FUNDING SOURCES FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF FREE SECONDARY EDUCATION



Implementation of free secondary education will be financed from the following sources:



1. 50% of oil revenue that goes to GNPC to be allocated to education



2. 50% of Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) will be allocated to education



GETFund resource allocation will be rationalized to make utilization efficient and savings will be applied to finance free secondary education.



Ensure efficient utilization of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) goods and services allocation and apply the savings to finance free secondary education



RELATED PROGRAMME IMPLEMENTATION ACTIVITIES



1. Procure and supply buses to public Senior High Schools



2. Expand existing public Senior High and Technical Schools



3. Bring all secondary level public Technical, Vocational, and Agricultural Education and Training (TVAET) institutions under the Ministry of Education.



This will enable uniform accreditation, training and certification. It will also enable targeted support from GETFund and donor partners.



Building of new public Senior High Schools and cluster Senior High Schools across the country.