Engage Parents To Promote Discipline In Schools – GES

Speaking at a ceremony to present some supplementary books to Ansaru-Deen Islamic Basic School at Sukura, near Dansoman, in Accra, Mr. Amoah said it was disheartening to see pupils play at home and indulge in illicit activities, such as smoking, drinking and gambling when they were supposed to be in school, and added, “I urge our school authorities to extensively engage parents and stakeholders over how to fight the rising cases of indiscipline which have hit hard our schools in recent times.”



“It is an act of indiscipline to be absent from school for no good reason. Dodging school and classes on such days like Fridays is not just a bad attitude but also against the teachings of God.



As pupils, you should respect your parents, teachers and other people so that they will continue to give you good education and for you to become great leaders in future”, he said.



Mr. Siba Salifu Shakibu, the head-teacher of the school, thanked the PRO for his gesture and appealed for more resources to help the school to provide quality education and training to its pupils.