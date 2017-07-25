BECE Candidates Asked To Confirm SHS Selection

Related Stories Parents and guardians of the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates have been advised to confirm the choices of schools of their wards before the placement exercise is commenced in September.



A statement released Tuesday and signed by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Rev Johnathan Bettey said the arrangement is to avoid the situation where some candidates and parents deny knowledge of the schools they chose.



“The Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat of Ghana Education Service (GES) has received the final list of Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes choices made by the 2017 BECE candidates themselves and compiled by West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for the 2017 placement exercise which would commence soon.



“As part of the preparations, parents and guardians of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates have the opportunity to confirm their four (4) choices of schools made prior to the selection and placement exercise in September,” the statement said.



“The Ghana Education Service is confident that the confirmation of school choice made by candidates would bring about acceptance of the schools into which they are placed without the usual plea to the CSSPS Secretariat for change of such schools, although the choices were made by the candidates themselves,” it added.



To confirm the schools selected, parents are advised to text the 10 digit index numbers of the candidates to short code 1060 of any of the following networks: MTN, Vodafone, Airtel and Tigo.



For example, a candidate with Index number 0099999999 should text; 0099999999 to short code 1060 on any of the networks above.



Candidates whose schools of choice are different from those that appear after texting are advised to contact their Junior High Schools or the District/Regional Education Directorate for immediate rectification.