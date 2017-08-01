L’OrÉAl West Africa Gives Major Facelift Tomartey Tsuru Presby Basic School

Related Stories As part of its annual Citizen’s Day CSR drive, L’Oréal West Africa has refurbished the Martey Tsuru Presby Basic School on the Spintex Road. This year’s Citizen’s Day initiative was held under the theme; “We are all citizens”, reiterating President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo’s call to Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators.



The refurbishment project saw an enhancement of key infrastructure needed by the school to equip teachers and pupils with important educational tools. The project also had a strong emphasis on maintaining an environment conducive for pupils and their productivity.



Refurbishment works included painting of the primary school block, renovation of the ICT block, provision of desktop computers, cleaning of the school compound and provision of trash bins.



Speaking at a short ceremony at the school to commemorate Citizen’s Day, Mr. Sekou Coulibaly, General Manager of L’Oréal West Africa said, “At L’Oréal, we take some time out every year to reflect on what it means to be a true citizen and how we can give back to our loyal customers and communities across Ghana.



We are committed to ensuring sustainable learning environments which will benefit generations to come.”He expressed hope that L’Oréal’s contribution towards refurbishing the school’s facilities would be a step towards encouraging both teachers and pupils to be even more engaged and excited about school.



Every year since 2010, L’Oréal has mobilized its staff on Citizen’s Day to devote one working day in a year towards making a difference. Last year, communities in 70 countries benefited from the generosity of L’Oréal employees with a record number of 28,000 volunteers taking part worldwide.



In Ghana, examples of Citizen’s Day initiatives have included the refurbishment of the hair dressing academy at the Demonstration School for the Deaf, Mampong, Akropong. The Centre, which was also originally built by L’Oréal West Africa in 2009, serves as a hair training academy for pupils of the school who are trained in hair care and barbering.



The management and students of the Martey Tsuru Presby Basic School expressed profound thanks to the entire staff of L’Oréal West Africa who also undertook a clean-up exercise at the school and provided them with some well renowned beauty products from L’Oréal.